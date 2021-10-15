Breaking: Climate protestor scales St Paul's in death defying stunt

A climate protestor has performed a death-defying stunt and scaled the outside of St Paul’s Cathedral to hang a banner bearing a green slogan.

The demonstration launches the Jubilee for Climate Movement, a new group fighting for environmental and racial justice which has a list of radical demands including cancelling all debt and replacing the House of Lords with a Citizens’ Assembly.

Rob Callender, 30, who scaled the building explained that St Paul’s was targeted because it sits at the heart of the City of London which he dubbed a “den of thieves.”

“Nearly 40 per cent of global illicit financial flows go through the City. The largest asset managers are here. When a poor country can’t pay debt, they’re sued here,” said Callahan.

“The UK really can lead the fight against climate change, but it’s all blah blah blah until we remake the financial system, stop punishing the countries that colonialism made poor and let the people have their voice. We need a jubilee for climate” he continued.

The protest comes two weeks before the UN’s COP26 Climate Summit kicks off in Glasgow with many environmentalists dubbing the meeting the world’s ‘last chance’ to save the planet.

Last month green rabble rousers from Extinction Rebellion caused havoc in the City of London during two weeks of demonstrations urging leaders to take tough action on climate change at the upcoming summit.

Africans Rising UK, a pan-African social movement that seeks to foster an Africa-wide solidarity to ensure a right to peace, social inclusion and shared prosperity, is behind the launch of the new Jubilee for Climate campaign.

