City's tallest tower: 22 Bishopsgate lures investment bank William Blair as its latest tenant

US investment bank William Blair has become the latest tenant to move into the City of London’s newest skyscraper, 22 Bishopsgate.

According to EG magazine, the investment instituation will occupy round 66,000 sq ft across three floors.

The contract is a sign the building is gradually filling up.

In August, international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates signed for three floors of 22 Bishopsgate.

The US law firm took 65,000 sq ft of space and is planning to move its 250-strong London workforce to the site in late 2022.

Skadden will be situated on the 3Skadden will be situated on the 38-40th floors with employees able to use facilities including ‘The Market’ 20,000 sq ft food hub and ‘The Exchange’, an innovation and conference space.

Earlier, New Jersey-based data analytics provider Verisk signed up for two floors at 22 Bishopsgate, EC2. It took 50,000 st ft across floors 26 and 27, with an option of 26,000 sq ft on the 28th floor, according to EG.

Phillip Shalless, senior asset manager at building owner AXA IM Alts, said: “Since restrictions began to ease in March, we have seen a material uplift in occupier enquiries, as businesses reflect on the lockdown-experience and seek adaptable space with best-in class amenity and smart technology.

22 Bishopsgate, also known as Twentytwo, was completed in 2020. It stands at 278 m (912 ft) tall with 62 storeys.

The project replaced an earlier plan for a 288 m (945 ft) tower named The Pinnacle, on which construction was started in 2008 but suspended in 2012 following the Great Recession, with only the concrete core of the first seven storeys.

The structure was later subjected to a re-design, out of which it became known by its postal address, 22 Bishopsgate.