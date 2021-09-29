City rallies £55,000 in cash for Cure Parkinson's at annual Gulls' Eggs Luncheon

Some £55,000 has been raised for Parkinson’s research as more than 300 of the City’s wealth management leads put their backing behind the cause.

The fundraiser, at the historic Drapers’ Hall on London’s Throgmorton Avenue for the 33rd annual Gulls’ Eggs Luncheon, pumped the cash into the charity Cure Parkinson’s.

The event, which was moved to the autumn and serves ethically sourced Gulls’ Eggs, raised funds for vital research into new treatments to slow, stop and reverse Parkinson’s disease.

It is estimated around one in 37 people will receive a diagnosis for Parkinson’s in their lifetime.

Chairman of the Gulls’ Eggs Committee, Rupert Phelps, said: “This Luncheon is one of the most beloved and enduring highpoints in the calendar of people in wealth management and its related sectors.

“Having avoided a break in what is now a third of a century through last year’s virtual Luncheon, it is with equal measure a pleasure and relief to welcome our guests in person to Drapers’ Hall, as we raise funds for a sadly necessary charity.”