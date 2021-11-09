City primed to absorb flood of capital as investors rush to snap up cheap UK stocks

The City is primed to receive a flood of money as investors rush to snap up cheap UK stocks to capitalise on bumper dividends.

That’s according to one of the world’s biggest investment banks, JPMorgan, who have shifted their position on the City by urging clients to buy UK stocks.

Global stock markets have soared in recent months, driven by the rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccination programmes stimulating economic activity and boosting businesses’ bottom lines.

Wall Street’s flagship S&P 500 index has scaled to new record highs after suffering heavily during the height of the pandemic.

Despite the global equity market rebound, JPMorgan now sees less room for markets for to make “dramatic upmoves”.

London’s main benchmarks, most notably the FTSE 100, have languished behind other flagship indexes, meaning UK stocks are still set to make significant advances.

“UK equities could hold up better against a global equity backdrop that doesn’t show as dramatic upmoves as seen previously,” Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JPMorgan, said.

UK shares offer steeper dividend yields than other regions, meaning they are attractive to institutional investors who tend to prioritise income investment strategies.

£10,000 allocated to UK shares at the start of the year would earn around £410 in dividends over the year, yielding 4.1 per cent. The US has a dividend yield of about 1.3 per cent.

UK shares have been viewed as cheap for a long time, primarily caused by investors being spooked by the implications of Brexit.

London also has a scarcity of high growth tech companies listed on its markets, meaning the City has lagged behind other regions that have a greater weighting of tech listings making up their key benchmarks.