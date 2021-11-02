City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM) has appointed a new London-based head of stewardship and engagement, who joined the firm at the beginning of the month.

Christine Chow is set to lead the firm’s responsible investing work, while also growing the team with a string of fresh hires in the coming months.

Reporting to global head of responsible investing and research, Stuart Kirk, Chow brings some 25 years experience in investment management, with a focus on environment, social and governance measures (ESG).

“Christine’s appointment, as well as the imminent new hires, underlines the importance we place on engagement,” Kirk said.

“Her extensive experience will allow us to build on the work we have done to date and enable us to be a leader when it comes to engagement topics in emerging markets.”

Chow, who has also been a member of the Data Governance Task Force of the UK All Party Parliamentary Group on artificial intelligence, takes over from Thomas O’Malley who has stepped into the role of head of policy within the asset manager’s newly created sustainability office.

Allsop

Property consultancy Allsop has boosted its residential valuation capabilities with three new hires poached from Savills.

Joining the firm’s London office today, Liam Dowdell, Damian Keeling and Chris Theodosiou all move from Savills’ leadership team.

Dowdell, who had worked with Savills 16 years prior to the move, specialises in loan security work for investment and development, as well as a range of high value single units in London and the southeast.

Keeling, who has worked there for specialises in providing RICS Red Book valuation advice to specialist development lenders, UK clearers and residential-focused funds.

While Theodosiou, who joined the rival property firm as a graduate in 2013, now specialises in Red Book valuations of mixed used developments, investments and single unit residential assets and has extensive knowledge of the multifamily sector.

“There is no doubt that their expertise, experience and market insight will help to boost our existing capabilities in residential valuation,” senior partner Scott Tyler said.

“The residential sector has boomed over the last 12 months with market activity at an all-time high, and their appointment is indicative of the confidence we are seeing in the sector.”

Dimensional

Dimensional Fund Advisors has found its new head of responsible investment, ahead of current lead Joe Chi’s retirement at the end of the year.

Jim Whittington, who previously served as a senior portfolio manager and vice president in the firm’s London office, has been on the front lines of the firm’s ESG initiatives in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Co-CEO and chief investment officer, Gerard O’Reilly said that Whittington’s appointment, alongside Lacey Huebel in the same role but for North America, “further our decades-long commitment to sustainability”.

Whittington will remain a member of Dimensional’s Investment Stewardship Committee.