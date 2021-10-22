City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Seraphim Space

Manager of London-listed Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Seraphim Space has poached Virgin Management’s former Investment Director.

Joining the firm immediately, Andre Ronsoehr has been appointed to help build out Seraphim’s space investment portfolio.

While at Virgin Management, the family office of Richard Branson, Ronsoehrco-led the seed investment in One Web in 2015 and helped with investments into Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit.

“As the leading global space tech investor with an outstanding track record and following their successful fundraising Seraphim Space is the right place at the right time for me,” Ronsoehr said.

Seraphim Space CEO Mark Boggett said: “We had a shortlist of one person for this new role at Seraphim Space and we are delighted that Andre has accepted the challenge.

“Andre’s experience in driving investment into OneWeb, Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbits and supporting their growth is second to none.”

Deloitte

Deloitte’s Financial Advisory practice has added a new partner to its value creation services offering.

Garrett O’Connor is set to help clients deliver rapid earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and cash improvements.

Joining the Big Four firm from FTI Consulting, O’Connor brings over 25 years of combined consulting and industry experience.

“The post-pandemic landscape requires all businesses to interrogate their revenue, margin and bottom line in order to shape up for the future,” Partner and Head of the value creation services practice, Dave Sharman said.

“Garrett will play a vital role in our expanding performance improvement services which aims to deliver this.”

DWS

Asset manager DWS has hired a new Lead Portfolio Manager for its London office.

Martin Zdravkov will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s European expansion into living sectors in the capital.

Reporting to Head of Portfolio Management for Europe, Jessica Hardman, Zdravkov brings some 15 years to the position.

The incoming Lead has also worked with Aviva Investors residential fund and pan-European long income strategies.

“We are excited to have Martin join the team. To gain exposure to this sector, investors need an in depth understanding of local residential markets and with Martin’s appointment we can further deliver this to our clients as a dominant investor in the European living sector,” Hardman said.