City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Riverstone

Property developer Rivertsone has hired a new Chief Experience Officer who will help ensure a smooth experience for its over 65s residents in Kensington and Fulham.

Greg Mace joins as the firm readies itself for new developments, after previously working in luxury hotels like The Connaught and The Dorchester in the capital.

“Using the experience gained over the last 30 years in the hospitality industry will enable me to build a new resident experience team to deliver this dream and build a culture and ethos that sees Riverstone recognised as a great place to work,” Mace said.

Mace had also spent time with investment bank Merill Lynch after entering the luxury hotels scene.

CEO Jason Leek said: “I am very confident Greg will add real value to the Riverstone business and we look forward to seeing him deliver on our ambitions for our new residences when they open next year.”

Square 4

London headquartered Square 4 has hired a Big Four firm veteran as it’s new Managing Director, as the company bolsters its leadership team.

Matthew Drage joins from Huntswood, but has previously held positions at KPMG, Deloitte and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

“I’m thrilled to be joining a dynamic and entrepreneurial business which wants to make a real difference, not just to our clients through delivery excellence, but to our communities too,” Drage said.

His appointment follows that of Julie Dowd as a Principal Consultant, who joined from the FCA.

Managing Director Paul Scott said: “They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience which will help to support our clients tackle a challenging and rapidly evolving regulatory environment.”

Ashurst

Law firm Ashurst has appointed a new Partner to its London dispute resolution practice.

Joining from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Nathan Willmott specialises internal investigations, managing regulatory issues, defending PRA, FCA and cross-border enforcement proceedings.

“Nathan has an outstanding profile and is widely recognised in the market for being one of the leading contentious regulatory lawyers in the City,” EMEA Head of Dispute Resolution Tom Connor said.

“The arrival of Nathan, which follows the recent appointments of partners Etay Katz in London, Florian Drinhausen in Frankfurt and Nicholas Mavrakis in Sydney, is consistent with our sustained focus on investing in our banking capabilities. Nathan will be a great asset to the firm.”