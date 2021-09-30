City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

GAM

GAM Investments has hired a former BlackRock Director for its newly created role of Head of Global Consultant Relations.

Reporting to Global Head of Institutional Solutions Jill Barber, incoming lead Mary Murphy will help build strategic relationships with both global and UK local consultants.

She joins after over five years at investment heavyweight BlackRock, where she led some of the firm’s large strategic investment consultant relationships.

Barber said: “Mary brings a wealth of knowledge and consultant relations experience to this role.

“In collaboration with our regional distribution teams I am confident that she will broaden and deepen our relationships with consultants, helping us to better service the needs of our growing client base.”

Murphy had previously been a Client Director of GAM’s UK Institutional business until 2016 and has held a number of roles in other asset management firms over a 15-year career in the industry.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to GAM in this role as the firm looks to execute on the next phase of its growth strategy. I look forward to bringing the best of GAM to our clients,” Murphy said.

Urban Jungle

Insurance technology firm Urban Jungle has appointed a former PwC Director as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Alan Rennie joins the company as it looks to scale the insurtech business, after recently surpassing 50,000 paying customers and doubling their revenue in the past six months.

CEO and Co-Founder of the firm, Jimmy Williams, said: “I’m thrilled to have Alan on board to supercharge our company’s ambitious growth plans.”

Bringing 14 years’ experience from Big Four firm PwC to the role, Rennie has a wealth of knowledge from across venture capitalists and equity providers.

“Having spent many years helping VCs and growth equity providers invest in some of the UK’s leading FinTech startups, I am excited to have the opportunity to sit at the other side of the table,” Rennie said.

RSA

RSA Insurance has appointed a new Risk Consulting Director to lead the team, who brings more than three decades of experience to the firm.

Incoming risk consulting lead Andy Jones will serve customers ranging from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to large, more complex, clients.

After beginning his career at London-list Premier Foods, when it was known as RHM, Jones has held a number of positions from across Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and MS Amlin.

“It is a privilege to be asked to take on the leadership of the team. I very much look forward to working with all parts of the business in growing our proposition, capability and services to support both underwriting and clients in the years to come,” Jones said.