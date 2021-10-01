City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

L.E.K. Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting has elected its next Global Managing Partner – the top leadership position in the partnership.

Based in London, Clay Heskett has been elected to the global leadership position from the management consulting firm’s leading European role.

Heskett, who joined L.E.K in 2005 from Boston Consulting Group, has also served as Head of the firm’s European Life Sciences practice.

Succeeding Stuart Jackson, who has served three terms in the role since 2013, Heskett said he is “beyond honoured” to have snagged the leading position.

“I will step into it with enthusiasm and confidence — because I know that what makes L.E.K. uniquely able to serve clients is our people, whose intelligence, commitment to doing the best work and collaborative nature make them the best in our industry,” he added.

Jackson, who will remain at the firm as a Partner, said: “While Clay’s expertise in the life sciences business — from cell and gene therapy to digital therapeutics and game-changing M&A transactions — is clear from his prodigious experience with our clients, I also know that he is keenly attuned to where and how leaders, in a spectrum of industries, have come to rely on us as complexity continues to define the business environment and decision making.”

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Markets 360 has hired David Martin to head the bank’s London-based Commodities Desk Strategy team, which covers metals and energy.

Reporting to Chief Global Economist Luigi Speranza, Martin will leverage his experience from across JP Morgan, the International Energy Agency and BP.

His appointment follows that of David Wilson who has joined the bank as a senior member of the Commodities Desk Strategy team – who will report to Martin.

“We are confident that this set up will strongly position Markets 360 in front of our clients,” Global Head of Markets 360 Olivia Frieser said.

Vodafone

Vodafone has posted a fresh non-executive director to its board, who is set to join at the beginning of March next year.

Having held a number of board and executive leadership roles, Deborah Kerr joins with a track record in growing software and service firms.

Kerr, who currently serves as a Managing Director of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has also held positions at Hewlett-Packard – after beginning her career at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“She brings a wealth of technology expertise across a range of sectors, as well as extensive non-executive board experience,” chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said.

“As Vodafone continues its evolution into a technology communications company, Deborah’s knowledge and strategic insights on the technology market will be an excellent addition to our board discussions.”