City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Capital Group

Capital Group has hired a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investment Director for its Europe and Asia Client group.

Belinda Gan, who joined the investment giant on Friday, will report to the firm’s Head of Product and Investment Services for Europe and Asia, Alexandra Haggard.

Based in the capital, Gan is set to lead Capital’s client servicing offering on ESG, an ever-climbing topic on the investor agenda.

The incoming investment lead joins from Schroders, where she was an Investment Director of Global Sustainability – after beginning her career at Goldman Sachs in Australia.

“We are committed to ensuring we meet clients’ needs on ESG. As we continue to bring the firm’s robust equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies to investors in Europe and Asia, this role is of the utmost importance,” Haggard said.

“Belinda’s deep subject matter knowledge and experience will be key to Capital Group supporting clients’ evolving ESG requirements.”

Modulous

Construction technology firm Modulous, which is headquartered in London, has snagged a former Microsoft SaaS expert for its Head of Finance position.

Jason Bennett-Meere, who had also worked with Deloitte for seven years, is set to grow Modulous’ finance team to meet its increased levels of demand.

“Jason’s expertise in finance, combined with his in-depth knowledge of technology businesses and SaaS models, means he will be well suited to help structure our SaaS products as we go to market,” Modulous boss Chris Bone said.

The incoming head of finance moves from domain name registry business Nominet after two and a half years.

Bennett-Meere’s appointment follows that of Correy Voo and Chris Hartiss as Chief Technology Officer and Design Director respectively in July.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group has appointed a new group ambassador for London, a role designed to help support businesses and communities across the capital, according to the bank.

Simon Kenyon takes over from Ed Thurman as the city looks to emerge from the pandemic.

“The last 18 months have shown us how powerful it can be when communities come together to help and support one another. But it’s also thrown up many challenges for families and businesses here in London,” Kenyon told City A.M.

“I’m passionate about London, my two children were born here, and my wife works for the NHS in London,” he added.

Kenyon joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2006, initially as Head of group strategy. He was recently appointed managing director of client products in the group’s commercial banking division, supporting clients with access to finance, specialist lending and working capital management tools.

In his new role, Kenyon will lead a team of senior colleagues and work with local politicians, business networks and charities to address the issues affecting London’s firms and communities.

“I’m really looking forward to working with politicians, civic leaders and the community to help it maintain and grow its position as one of the great cities of the world,” he said.

