City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has hired Maya Bhandari as Global Head of Multi-Asset, who will join the firm at the beginning of November.

Based in the capital, Bhandari will report to CIO of Multi-Asset, Quantitative & Solutions, Denis Panel.

The incoming multi-asset lead will focus on strengthening the firm’s investment process and delivering consistent returns for clients.

Joining from Columbia Threadneedle Investments where she was Executive Director of its Multi-Asset Portfolio business, Bhandari brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, Panel said.

“I have every confidence that Maya will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of our multi-asset activity and I look forward to working with her,” he said.

Capreon

Real estate investment and advisory arm Capreon, part of Noé Group, has posted George Minns as Managing Director (MD).

Minns, who has previously worked at Europa Capital, Cushman & Wakefield and Blackstone, will carry out investments across Europe, with a strong focus on British, German, Spanish and Italian markets.

The new MD is also set to direct the growth of the business, working closely with the Noé Group’s founding partners Zvi Noé, Raphael Noé and David Bloom.

Zvi Noé said: “With his wealth of experience in the property and real estate world, we’re confident that he will build on the excellent work that we have delivered in growing our investment portfolio.”

Royal Bank of Canada

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has strengthened is London-based sales trading team with a fresh Director, a former Morgan Stanley veteran.

Lucy Heighton, who joins from the financial services giant after nearly 15 years, will be managing a portfolio of UK hedge fund clients.

At Morgan Stanley, Heighton specialised in pan-European sales trading, but also brings experience in initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary deals and electronic trading to RBC.

Heighton’s hire comes alongside two others – Niki Taubert who has joined as Vice President, working with the Cash Sales Trading and Cash Trading teams, and Milko Milinkovic as an Associate, who will work alongside Taubert.