City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Freshwave

Network service provider Freshwave has appointed an EE veteran as its new chief technology officer.

Leading a team of more than 50 engineers and operations specialists, Tom Bennett will help the firm deliver mobile connection to spaces such as railway stations, stadiums and hospitals.

Bennett moves after over a decade with EE, which is now part of telecoms giant BT, where he was most recently director of partnerships and innovations.

The telecoms veteran began his career in 1996 at One2One, which became T-Mobile, and has held down senior roles for over 15 years.

“The importance of connectivity has been ably demonstrated over the past couple of years and technology never stands still,” Bennet said.

“I’m excited to have joined the Freshwave team and I’m looking forward to building relationships with our customers, as well our ecosystem partners.”

KPMG

KPMG has bolstered its wealth and asset management practice with two fresh hires.

Joining as a partner from EY, Dean Brown will support the growth of the Big Four firm’s technology enablement offering. Brown brings more than 25 years’ experience in the asset management industry.

While Shelley Doorey-Williams joins as an associate partner to help advise the firm’s wealth clients.

The incoming associate partner, who is also deputy chair of The London Institute of Banking and Finance, has over 30 years cross-industry experience, half of which was within the wealth management sector as a managing director at UBS.

“They both bring an enormous amount of expertise and insight which our clients and colleagues will find highly beneficial,” head of wealth and asset management consulting, Ben Lucas said.

Savills

Savills has posted a new lead to its recently launched data centre advisory team for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Based at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in the capital, Scott Newcombe brings some three decades experience in the IT and data centre sectors.

“The pandemic has proven the critical importance of online infrastructure and this, coupled with the continued development of 5G, terrestrial and subsea networks across Europe has created significantly more demand for data centres,” Newcombe said.

“I am excited to be joining Savills at such a pivotal time for the sector.”

The new team will form part of the existing industrial and logistics team.

“His experience and background as a true data centre expert working for some of the world’s leading owners and operators brings a new and unique perspective to real estate consultancy in this market, which we look forward to offering to clients,” EMEA head of industrial and logistics, Marcus de Minckwitz said.