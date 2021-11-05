City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Growthdeck

Private equity firm Growthdeck has added the former chief investment officer at Schroders & Co to its advisory board.

Bringing 25 years experience to the position, Kieron Launder has worked with a string of top financial firms, including Lazard and Citibank – at which he spent 15 years.

Launder is set to continue the firm’s expansion of its high-net-worth client base.

“Kieron’s extensive knowledge of the investment industry, especially in private banking, will be an enormous help in expanding our pool of investors even further,” CEO Ian Zant-Boer said.

The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group is set to wave goodbye to its chief financial officer (CFO) of six years, as he seeks a career break and new frontiers.

Exiting the position November 29, Tarquin Williams was a key figure in the Group’s £22m equity raise last March at the beginning of the pandemic and has helped the group navigate the period’s string of challenges.

Stepping into the position will be Holly Elliott, who joins from Honest Burger as their interim CFO after more than a decade with Caffe Nero.

”I, personally, would like to thank Tarquin for his hard work over the last six years. The Group is in a much stronger place than when he first arrived, he has been great to work with and he can take great pride in growing City Pub to what it is today,” executive chairman Clive Watson said.

“We welcome Holly to the business and board and look forward to working with her on the next stage of our journey and development.”

Grant Thornton

Business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has hired two new partners who are set to lead the development of the firm’s new Economic Consulting practice.

Schellion Horn, who brings more than 20 years’ experience, will focus on clients in the technology, media, telecommunications, infrastructure, and health and life care sciences sectors.

While Chris Williams brings a wealth of experience as an economic expert witness, providing testimony in relation to the High Court, international arbitrations and competition courts in several countries.

“They bring extensive experience in both advising clients and also developing and leading successful economic practices. As well as providing a new advisory offering, the practice will, perhaps more importantly, have the skill set to work with teams across the firm to provide complimentary, specialist economic support to our existing client base,” head of large and complex advisory, Robert Hannah said.