The Lord Mayor’s Appeal is excited to be working with pioneering challenge-based app WELBA for this year’s annual City Giving Day.

The special event takes place on Tuesday 21st September and will see both a mixture of virtual and real-life events happening across the City as businesses come together to celebrate their philanthropic and volunteering achievements.

Last year’s event due to the pandemic saw a shift to online activity as City employees got involved with the day from home, and although many workers are back in London by partnering with the app WELBA it means anyone from anywhere across the Globe can get involved with the day.

Founded by award winning entrepreneur Oli Coles the app is free and easy to use allowing the user to raise money for charity whilst promoting and tracking positive change with a series of self-set or collaborative challenges.

As the only free app offering remote-working challenges and charitable giving WELBA was the ideal partner for The Lord Mayors Appeal to collaborate with for City Giving Day.

Caroline Wright CEO of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal said “We are always looking for new and innovative ways for City Giving Day to shine even brighter on the City. Working with WELBA means businesses anywhere in UK or even around the world can be part of the day and celebrate the amazing philanthropic work the City of London does throughout the year.”

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s four charity partners Place2Be, OnSide, Samaritans and The Duke of Edinburgh Awards, will all have challenges set up in the app for City Giving Day, which anyone can simply join. The Lord Mayor’s Appeal will also have their own challenge in the app which will encourage the City of London to go red on the day.

Oli Coles from WELBA commented “I am thrilled that WELBA will be working alongside The Lord Mayor’s Appeal for City Giving Day, a hugely important day in London. The platform offers both goal-driven experiences and encourages charitable giving so is ideal for global companies and employees who want to make a difference. Money can be raised for any UK registered charity, with 100% of the funds raised going to the charity.”

Whether a small business or large corporation, City Giving Day on Tuesday 21st September provides the opportunity for companies to engage with their employees, recruit volunteers, raise money and most importantly have fun.

You can find out more about City Giving Day here

You can find further information on Welba here