Voter turnout in the City’s local elections will reflect the diversity of the Square Mile

Over the centuries, the City of London has always adapted to remain a world-leading business ecosystem. The Square Mile is today once again at a crossroads and needs you to help shape its future.

We must rise to at least three big challenges: recovery from the pandemic, the UK’s exit from the European Union and climate change. All those who work or live in the City will be affected in some shape or form by these issues.

At the same time, other more local challenges need to be addressed to ensure we remain a thriving hub for generations to come. This includes creating safer streets, cultivating green spaces and encouraging more flexible and sustainable buildings.

It has never been more crucial for you to help shape the Square Mile’s future. That is why we are urging people to register to vote ahead of the City of London elections in March next year.

Unlike in other elections elsewhere, City workers as well as residents can vote. This reflects the dual role of the City London Corporation, both in looking after local services in the Square Mile – and in supporting and promoting City businesses domestically and across the world.

Allowing workers to vote goes to the core of what the City is about and lies at the heart of its historic and continuous reinvention.

Today, this flexibility has never been more important. As we look at new ways of working and living post-pandemic, it is our mission to ensure the Square Mile continues to be the world’s most innovative, inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem. Encouraging workers to participate in elections is an important part of this mission.

The diversity of our community needs to be reflected in its representatives, so we need to see strong registration and turnout figures, as we emerge from the pandemic.

Voter registration is not political – but it is a sign that organisations allow their employees a say in the future of the place they work. It gives those registered a voice and enables them to hold their representatives to account.

At a time when many have been working remotely, it’s also a great way to re-engage staff with the Square Mile, promoting a sense of ownership and involvement in City life. It can also be a useful personal development tool, allowing staff at varying levels of seniority to represent the views and interests of their colleagues.

Registration is currently underway for the City elections, with the deadline to register voters fast approaching on 16 December. We encourage all workers to ensure their organisation has given them the opportunity to participate, so that they can play a role in shaping the future of the City.

We are also deeply committed to ensuring that our elected representatives reflect the City they serve. We would invite anyone who cares about the future of City to consider standing for election regardless of background or profession.

Over the centuries, the Square Mile has demonstrated agility in adversity and has reacted to change. It is what the City does best, and is a key reason for its success.

Once again the City is at a turning point. The March elections are an opportunity for everyone who has a stake in the Square Mile to have their say. Together we can help shape an even brighter future for the City.