Citi top dog loses job after ‘fat-finger’ trade wiped billions off European companies

Ali Omari, who was an executive of Citi’s Delta One Forwards and Sectors arm, has quit the lender, according to people familiar with the matter

A top dog at a Wall Street investment banking giant has lost his job after overseeing a unit that wiped billions off the value of European companies due to a “fat-finger trade”.

Ali Omari, who was an executive of Citi’s Delta One Forwards and Sectors arm, has quit the lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

The unit was involved with a data input error that resulted in the pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropping more than two per cent in around two minutes of trading, sources said to Reuters.

Citi is now hiring for a new head of forward trading based in London, a vacancy posted on LinkedIn shows.

The move comes as the investment bank is pushing ahead with a systemic overhaul of its risk management and control processes.

US regulators are still scrutinising Citi in relation to its risk management systems.