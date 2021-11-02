Chris Tremlett: Jos Buttler has got to be one of the all-time greats

What a knock that was from Jos Buttler on Monday. His crucial 104 not out helped England to a 26-run victory over Sri Lanka as Eoin Morgan’s side all but sealed their place in the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup.

It was glorious to watch Buttler’s steady innings ramp up towards the end, utilising his 360 degree game to keep the Sri Lankan fielders guessing.

He’s a legend in one day cricket, one of the all-time greats, and he is having a very good tournament at the moment.

I think he would admit that he didn’t have the best preparation going into this World Cup. His summer wasn’t reflective of what we knew he could do.

But in the tricky conditions of the Middle East he’s found his groove and looks to be enjoying himself. There aren’t too many cricketers swatting the ball around for fun with a smile on their face at this World Cup thus far.

England on the whole looked comfortable, despite having to bat first. They were composed throughout and were rarely persuaded into risky shots by the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

It’s so important that they’re four from four; the momentum in consistently winning can only be a positive thing for Morgan’s men.

Confidence in these conditions will be key going forward. We’ve seen sticky pitches in the host countries and we have seen, like in Sharjah, skiddy pitches too.

The varied wickets pose their challenges but England are seemingly content on any surface they’ve played on up until now.

One worry that Morgan may have following the match, however, is the potential injury to Tymal Mills.

The fast bowler will undergo a scan to assess his quad and I hope it’s not serious. He’s been really impressive.

I feel for him, he’s struggled previously with injury and if he isn’t deemed fit he will be a loss to England.

He is so dynamic, perfect for T20 cricket. And when he bowls those slow balls, they’re so hard to read and get runs from. He’s been so successful with that technique.

Mark Wood and Tom Curran have been unavailable so far for England, both with minor injuries, and that may also concern Morgan. The batting has been so strong but the pace in bowling needs to be there come the knockouts.

That being said, David Willey is available and Reece Topley has traveled as a reserve so the squad aren’t exactly short on options.

Whatever happens, I have confidence that Morgan will make the right calls, as he has done throughout the tournament.

England’s win over Sri Lanka saw Morgan become the player with most T20 wins as captain in men’s cricket. I can see why, too.

He’s shown his worth throughout his time in the role and he’s led from the front. Players respect him and his methods. He has one of the most important traits a captain must possess: trust.

Granted, he’s been hot and cold with the bat recently but his knowledge and tactics in the field more than make up for it.

He’s given young players so much confidence, and he’s the best decision-making captain to have played in T20s.

If Morgan can keep reading the conditions and choose the right bowling attack, he needn’t worry about the batting because England have that under control.