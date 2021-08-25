Chief executives descend on White House for cyber security summit

President Joe Biden will host over 20 chief executives of US giants across tech, energy, banking, and insurance at the White House today to discuss US cyber security threats, according to reports.

Apple’s Tim Cook, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy are among the executives expected to attend the meeting, according to the Financial Times.

From the banking sector, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America are also expected.

The executives will be hosted by the US president as well as his commerce, energy and homeland security secretaries at the summit where they will discuss weaknesses in US cyber security.

The “call to action” summit, announced in July, will see Biden address the root causes of malicious online activity, a senior administration official reportedly said.

The cyber security skills shortage in the US, where there are an estimated half a million unfilled vacancies in the sector, will also be addressed, according to the Financial Times.

The news follows a number of high-profile attacks on infrastructure such as that on the Colonial Pipeline in May.