Cheltenham Festival Tips and Predictions for 2024

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is now just around the corner, with the best horses in Britain and Ireland set to take each other on over four days of fantastic racing. In this article, the experts at WiseGambler.com identify all the essential information for the best Cheltenham tips, including giving an ante-post selection for all 28 races, as well as highlighting the best betting sites to use and explaining the different types of bets you can use at Cheltenham.

Cheltenham Ante Post Betting Tips

Date Time Race Tip Odds 12/03/24 13:30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Ballyburn 7/4 12/03/24 14:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy Il Etait Temps 5/1 12/03/24 14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase TBC TBC 12/03/24 15:30 Champion Hurdle Constitution Hill 1/3 12/03/24 16:10 Mares’ Hurdle Lossiemouth 4/5 12/03/24 16:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle TBC TBC 12/03/24 17:30 National Hunt Chase Corbetts Cross 6/1 13/03/24 13:30 Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle Readin Tommy Wrong 7/1 13/03/24 14:10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Grey Dawning 13/2 13/03/24 14:50 Coral Cup TBC TBC 13/03/24 15:30 Queen Mother Champion Chase El Fabiolo 1/2 13/03/24 16:10 Cross Country Chase Minella Indo 4/1 13/03/24 16:50 Grand Annual Chase TBC TBC 13/03/24 17:30 Champion Bumper You Oughta Know 16/1 14/03/24 13:30 Turners Novices’ Chase Fact To File 2/1 14/03/24 14:10 Pertemps Network Final Hurdle TBC TBC 14/03/24 14:50 Ryanair Chase Stage Star 9/2 14/03/24 15:30 Stayers’ Hurdle Irish Point 4/1 14/03/24 16:10 Plate Handicap Hurdle TBC TBC 14/03/24 16:50 Mares Novices’ Hurdle Jade De Grugy 3/1 14/03/24 17:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase TBC TBC 15/03/24 13:30 Triumph Hurdle Sir Gino 1/1 15/03/24 14:10 County Handicap Hurdle TBC TBC 15/03/24 14:50 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Chapeau De Soleil 33/1 15/03/24 15:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup Galopin Des Champs 10/11 15/03/24 16:10 Festival Challenge Cup Hunters’ Chase Premier Magic 10/1 15/03/24 16:50 Mares’ Chase Dinoblue 11/8 15/03/24 17:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle TBC TBC

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites Reviewed

The majority of bookmakers will be competing for your customer at the Cheltenham Festival, with multi-million pounds set to be gambled on over the four-day Festival. Here, the WiseGambler.com experts have identified the five best bookmakers to use when placing your Cheltenham tip bets.

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

1. Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

CLAIM BET365 CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.



One of the most recognised bookmakers in the industry, Bet365 set the standard when it comes to choosing a bookie to bet on horse racing. They have some excellent perks, including their impressive bet boosts and each-way extra, and they get added kudos for having an easy-to-use website/app. One slight negative for them is they don’t offer any money-back races, which is something that some of their main competitors do offer.

2. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Expert Rating – 4.9/5

CLAIM BETMGM CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: New cust only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM is one of the newest bookmakers in the UK but is already one of the more popular bookmakers to use, largely down to their impressive sign-up offer of £40 in free bets when you join and bet £10. Their daily racing boosts are a superb feature, allowing you to choose which horses you wish to boost the odds on. However, their ante-post betting isn’t the easiest to navigate and doesn’t offer as many races as some rival bookmakers.

3. BetVictor – Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets

Expert Rating – 4.8/5

CLAIM BETVICTOR CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, bet £20 on Horse Racing, 1/1+ odds in 7 days, no cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on set markets valid 7 days. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. See below. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly.

BetVictor is widely renowned as one of the best online bookmakers, thanks in no small part to their fantastic odds on Horse Racing. Their Betfinder tool is fantastic and particularly useful for those who are new to racing, due to its easy-to-navigate and simplistic design. The biggest negative to BetVictor is the fact their horse racing sign-up offer isn’t as good as their football sign-up offer.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Expert Rating – 4.7/5

Betfred is one of the largest independent bookmakers in the UK and one of the largest sponsors of Horse Racing. They have plenty of excellent offers for Horse Racing fans, including offering ‘Money Back If Your Horse Finishes 2nd/3rd’ in certain races, plus an industry-best ‘Super Extra Place Race’ promotion on specific races. They don’t really have any negatives, although their verification process can be slow at times.

CLAIM BETFRED CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

5. Livescore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Expert Rating – 4.7/5

LiveScore Bet aren’t necessarily one of the bigger names in the bookmaker industry, but they are growingly rapidly in reputation due to their excellent offers on Horse Racing, which include Money Back Races and offering Extra Place Races every day. They also offer plenty of price boosts each day, although they don’t tend to be for Horse Racing which is a shame.

CLAIM LIVESCORE BET CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for full T&Cs. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

If you are interested in finding some more fantastic Cheltenham free bets and betting offers, we have compiled a more extensive list on our dedicated page here.

Other Cheltenham Tips From Our Experts

There is no sure fire way to pick a winner in Horse Racing, otherwise we would all be rich! This is particularly the case at the Cheltenham Festival, where everyone is desperate to land a winner on the biggest stage. However, there are certain aspects that can help you pick out a Cheltenham Festival winner that you might not know about. Fortunately, the team of experts at WiseGambler have put together a useful guide on what to look for when picking out your Cheltenham tips.

Ground/Weather Conditions

Certain racehorses may prove better on specific ground – some may prefer it to be soft ground, some prefer it on good ground. When picking your Cheltenham tips today, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the forecast ground, as if the ground becomes too firm or too soft then there’s every chance a trainer may opt to pull his horse out of the race. This was the case in 2022, when master trainer Paul Nicholls pulled market leader Bravemansgame out of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase due to the ground conditions not suiting his stable star.

Horse Trainers

In recent years, it has paid to side with Irish trainers over British trainers – the Irish have come out on top in each of the last four Cheltenham Festivals. With this in mind, it’s always worth looking into horses that are trained by the likes of Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead. However, whilst the Irish do tend to thrive at Cheltenham, there are certain races it can pay to take them on in – The last 10 renewals of the Ultima Handicap Chase have been won by British trainers.

The Jockey

As important as it is to have the right trainer for a horse, it’s equally important to have the right jockey on board. Again, it has been the case that the Irish jockeys are dominating at Cheltenham, with nine of the last ten Festivals having an Irish Jockey come out on top in the leading jockey award. When picking your top tips for Cheltenham, make sure to check you have a good jockey on board your horse, as having the right jockey on board can be the difference between winning and losing.

Cheltenham Bet Types Explained

When trying to maximise the winnings of your Cheltenham predictions, it’s crucial to understand the different types of horse racing bets on offer. There’s a vast range of bet types available for Cheltenham Festival, and our experts have broken the key bet types down for you here.

Doubles

A double is one bet that is made up of two selections in different races. To win, both horses must win (or place if backing the double each-way). If the first selection wins, all the money you would have won as a single then gets staked onto the second selection. Double bets are a great way of maximising the value from your bets, so they’re always popular when betting on your Cheltenham horse racing tips.

Trebles

A treble is a similar type of bet to a double, but contains three selections instead of two. A treble is a bet on three horses in different races, where each selection would need to win (or place if doing an each-way treble) to ensure a return on your bet. The winnings from the first selection then go on to the second, and if the second wins the returns of the second then go on to the third. This is an excellent way to multiply the odds on several horses.

Accumulator

An accumulator is a type of bet that includes four or more selections in one bet. All selections need to be in different races and all would need to win (or place if doing an each way accumulator) in order to ensure a return on the bet. Due to the higher number of selections, the risks are bigger but the odds are also bigger, so a winning accumulator bet often pays out a substantial amount. During the Cheltenham Festival, putting the ‘banker’ favourites in an accumulator is one of the most popular bets of the entire Festival.

Lucky 15

Lucky 15 bets consist of 15 bets on four horses in different races. The bets consist of four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a four-fold accumulator. A lucky 15 is one of the more popular types of bets to use on your Cheltenham horse racing tips, as you only need one horse to win (or place if doing an each way Lucky 15) in order to ensure a return on your bet. Most bookmakers will also pay out double the odds if you only select one winner, whilst they will also pay a bonus if all four selections win.

Yankee

A Yankee is very similar to a lucky 15, but it doesn’t include the four single bets. A Yankee bet is made up of six doubles, four trebles and a four-fold accumulator. Because there are no single bets, you need at least two selections to win (or place if doing an each way Yankee) in order to ensure a return. Why not add in all your best Cheltenham tips into a Yankee?

Understanding betting offers, especially for beginners, can be tricky, so our experts highly recommend reading up on them at newsdirect.com.

How To Find Cheltenham Tips For 2024

There are plenty of ways to find top tips for Cheltenham Festival 2024, online or in a newspaper or heading to a Cheltenham preview show. Social Media is one of the key places to find the best Cheltenham tips, with some of the best horse racing tipsters on hand to give their tips to their followers. The experts at WiseGambler.com have given their best Cheltenham tips in the table at the top of the page.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Recap

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival was once again dominated by Ireland, with the Irish winning 18 of the 28 races, and both the leading trainer and leading jockey awards going back to Ireland with Willie Mullins and Paul Townend respectively. That includes the trainer and jockey combining to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs. The betting for the 2024 Festival suggests we can expect a similar outcome this year, with Ireland set to dominate for a fifth successive year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are horse racing tips?

Horse racing tips are advice on which horse to back in a race. Most tips are win tips (tipped to win the race), although you can also get tips each way (tipped to win or place in the race).

What is an ante-post bet?

An ante-post bet is a bet placed on the outcome of an event well in advance. In horse racing, plenty of punters use their Cheltenham predictions to place their ante-post bets for the Festival.

What is an each-way bet?

An each-way bet consists of two separate bets – a win bet and a place bet. This means if your horse wins, you are paid out on both bets, but if the horse places you only receive the place part of the bet.

Are Cheltenham tips free?

Yes, our Cheltenham tips are all free! We don’t charge a penny for our best Cheltenham tips, so you have more money available to place your Cheltenham Festival 2024 bets.

Who provides Cheltenham tips?

Our Cheltenham horse racing tips are provided by the experts at WiseGambler.com, who use their extensive knowledge of racing to give the best tips for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.