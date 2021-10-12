Opinion-in-brief: Chancellor of the Blockchain Philip Hammond dabbles in crypto

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond is following in the footsteps of many a fresh-faced tech graduate and joining a

crypto start-up.

It turns out a slap over the wrist from Westminster’s lobbying watchdog for hounding the Treasury on behalf of OakNorth bank was enough to leave Lord Hammond disillusioned with traditional finance.

Instead, he will be leading the crypto revolution in his new role as an adviser for Copper, a digital assets company building trading tools for institutional clients.

A starry-eyed Hammond called Copper a “true pioneer” and said he hopes “to revolutionise the way financial services are delivered.”

It’s ok Philip, after a year in the House of Lords we would be bored too. Expect to see Lord Hammond swap his habitual suit for jeans and trainers as he makes his way to work in Copper’s Mayfair office.