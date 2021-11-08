A cautionary tale: Jes Staley and the fall of the “hedge fund superstar”

The big news in banking last week was the abrupt departure of Jes Staley, the CEO of Barclays, after nearly six years in post. The proximate cause of his resignation was his previous relationship with the late celebrity paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, though in fact his connections had been a matter of public record for some years. So precious a commodity is reputation now, though, that heat became intolerable: Staley went, and was replaced by global head of markets CS Venkatakrishnan.

Staley was a banker through and through. He spent more than 30 years in the crucible of JP Morgan, before becoming a managing partner at BlueMountain Capital; a few months on the board of UBS, then he took over control of Barclays at the end of 2015. He was a “hedge fund superstar”, a financier with peerless global reach and contacts, and in 2016 he presented an ambitious and optimistic vision for Barclays’ future.

There were, however, cracks in his presentational armour. Last month he wrote his first post on LinkedIn (now deleted). It was a reaching-for-friendly-but-just-missing affair, explaining how he saw his role and how he wanted Barclays to develop, but some of it was oddly old-fashioned. It presented as “new” ideas which had enjoyed currency for months or years, and the overall impression was of a senior figure discovering a technology platform and becoming evangelical long after employees took it for granted. As one former Barclays manager remarked to me, “I wonder what his current employees would make of this being his first post. Despite being in charge for years.”

It has not been Staley’s only misstep. In 2017, he backed a Brazilian company, Aceco—his brother-in-law’s family firm—in a dispute with private equity titan KKR. The latter was an important partner of Barclays; following Staley’s involvement in the Aceco dispute, co-operation between KKR and Barclays was curtailed.

No corporate leader is perfect. Anyone can make missteps. But when they come with so high a price, it is reasonable to ask, firstly, if financial institutions should be investing so much reputational capital in these giants (let alone actual capital: Staley’s starting salary at Barclays was £1.2m); and, secondly, if enough support in terms of communications and presentation is available not on a corporate but on an individual level.

The first question is really a high-stakes game of chance. When Fred Goodwin joined RBS in 1998 as deputy CEO, he was only 40, hard-driving and diligent as well as ambitious. For most of the 2000s, the bank soared under his leadership, and he did everything the shareholders could have dreamed of. His personality was almost certainly a determining factor in the extraordinary success of RBS during that decade. But he was also intransigent, lavish in spending and immune to criticism, all of which contributed to the abasement of RBS during the financial crisis (in 2008 the bank lost £24.1bn).

Colourful business leaders catch the eye and the headlines, but cautionary tales are ten-a-penny.

One wonders whether the corporate Icarus could be supported better. There are companies who promise support to individual CEOs, leaders and entrepreneurs, aside from their corporate communications and PR, and the idea is a sound one.

But it must be mutual and additional, not in opposition. Too often such advice can be used by executives to position for the next job, the directorships, the philanthropic demonstrations. It can create a triangular relationship between CEO, company and PR guru, and such shapes are rarely happy.

What companies need, not merely in the financial sector, is better targeted, responsive, senior advisers within the corporate structure whose role is clearly and carefully defined as executive support. The CEO, or chairman, or founder, needs to be able to go to a trusted counsellor who will advise on individual grounds, but with the company’s interests in his or her purview as well.

Richard Hytner, deputy chairman of Saatchi and Saatchi, wrote a book called “Consiglieri: Leading from the Shadows” which sketched out the power of advisory positions, and some of its precepts are still applicable to reputational advice. Strong personality should be harnessed, but without advice and control, it can burn everything it touches. Finding a wise counsellor—sounding board, second opinion, horizon-scanner, voice of experience—can help avoid mistakes and ameliorate outcomes.

Jes Staley might be the latest cautionary tale for finance and the business world beyond.