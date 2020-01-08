It’s not every day that one of the world’s most sought-after international fugitives gives a press conference with the world’s media.

But at 1pm today, that is exactly what will happen, as former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn addresses journalists in Lebanon after his sensational escape from the Japanese legal system at the end of December.

Here are the main talking points.

How did he escape?

Reports have so far pieces together an account of Ghosn walking out of his Tokyo residence – where he was under house arrest – before catching one of Japan’s famous bullet trains to Kyoto.

From there, he reportedly got on a private jet stowed away in a flight case for musical equipment. Sadly, contrary to early reports, this did not involve slipping out of the country in a double bass case.

However, there are many unanswered questions. How was one of Japan’s most high-profile criminal suspects – who was supposedly under 24-hour surveillance – allowed to get on public transport to escape the country?

And who helped him?

Were Nissan and Japanese authorities plotting against him?

Ghosn has repeatedly blamed his arrest in late 2018 on a co-ordinated plot between Nissan, prosecutors and the Japanese government to unseat him from his role as chairman of the car company.

He alleges this is because he was trying to merge Nissan with French manufacturer Renault, which which it already has a global partnership. This is something the Japanese establishment did not want to happen, he has said.

Will the former boss give any hard evidence of a plot to bring about his downfall?

Ghosn was chairman of Nissan before his arrest in late 2018

What about the financial misconduct charges?

Ghosn still stands accused of four counts of financial misconduct by the Japanese government.

Meanwhile in the US, he had agreed to pay $1m to the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims he hid more than $140m of his salary at Nissan by not declaring deferred payments he was in line to get when he retired.

Ghosn has never denied the charges – but has never admitted to them either. Why did he decide to defer part of his salary if he had done nothing wrong?

Meanwhile, Ghosn will also have to answer questions about a lavish party he and his wife Carole hosted at Versailles in 2014 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Renault and Nissan’s alliance.

The €635,000 blowout did not involve any of Nissan’s senior executives – and only two top Renault executives were there.

Why did the couple spend so much money on the event?