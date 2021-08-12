Card spending edges nearer to pre-Covid levels as GDP growth soars

Card purchases have risen to near pre-Covid levels suggesting that the initial burst in consumer spending triggered by the easing of pandemic prevention measures still has legs, according to figures released today.

The Office for National Statistics’ weekly economic activity indicators figures show credit and debit card purchases jumped four per cent in the last week alone to reach 99 per cent of levels of recorded in the month before the onset of Covid.

The rise was primarily driven by robust spending on social events, such as going to the pub or clubs.

The strong numbers indicate the initial flood of pent-up demand released after so-called “Freedom Day” is still flowing into the economy.

The figures come as data released by the ONS today shows the UK economy expanded 4.8 per cent in the second quarter of this year, largely driven by spending in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Despite the output uplift, the British economy is still 4.4 per cent smaller than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, before Covid reached the UK.

Thomas Pugh, UK economist at RSM, said: “Consumers rushed back to newly reopened shops, pubs and restaurants in the second quarter, driving consumer spending higher by 7.3 per cent quarter on quarter and the government’s continued support for the economy meant that government spending rose by 6.1 per cent.”

Work-related goods and activities drew in the most amount of spending from consumers, suggesting more people are returning to physical offices.