Key carbon dioxide supplier CF to restart production after government talks

Carbon dioxide supplier CF Industries has decided to restart production at its UK sites following government talks.

Details of a deal between the government and the supplier were expected to be revealed later on Tuesday, according to Sky News.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with suppliers and key voices in the food and drink sector this week as bosses warned of empty shelves.

US-based firm CF said last week that it had halted operations at fertiliser plants at Billingham on Teesside and Ince in Cheshire because of soaring gas prices.

The company is Britain’s largest fertiliser manufacturer and also supplies 60 per cent of the UK market with CO2, a by-product of fertiliser production.