Calls for Cressida Dick to resign grow after sentencing of Met officer and murderer

Calls for Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick to step down have gotten louder following the sentencing of a Met officer for kidnap, rape and murder.

Dominic Cummings took to Twitter to criticise the Government’s decision to ask Dick to stay on another two years, after she was supposed to exit the position in April next year.

Senior Labour MP Harriet Harman has also called on the commissioner to resign, as Met police officer Wayne Couzens was given a rare, full life sentence at the Old Bailey today for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Harman wrote in a letter addressed to Dick: “Following the heartbreaking and horrifying killing of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer, women’s confidence will have been shattered.

“Women need to be confident that the police are there to make them safe, and not to put them at risk.

“Women need to be able to trust the police, not to fear them.”

She added that she does not think it is possible for Dick to lead Britain’s largest police force with these aims in mind.

“I am sure that you must recognise this, and I ask you to resign to enable these changes to be taken through and for women to be able to have justified confidence in the police.”

The commissioner had been heavily criticised earlier this year for the behaviour of Met police at a vigil for the 33-year-old marketing executive, held on Clapham Common.

Police used Covid-19 measures to pin and drag women away from the vigil, in a bid to enforce social distancing measures on mourners.

Yesterday it was revealed in court that Couzens had taken advantage of the same emergency Covid-19 measures to falsely arrest and kidnap Everard, claiming she was in breach of legislation.