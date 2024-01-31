Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code February 2024: ND1000 for $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

As we head into the first week of February in this new year, there is still so much exciting sporting action taking place across the country. In preparation, Caesars Sportsbook has been putting together a fantastic welcome offer for new customers to claim up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your bet loses. It is super easy to sign up and claim; just enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ND1000 and place your first bet on the site.

Keep reading below to find out more about how to claim this offer for yourself, what top sporting action is taking place, existing customer promotions also available at the site, and so much more!

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code in February 2024?

Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic new customer offer this February that is up for grabs for anyone registering for an account for the first time. Sign up today to receive a $1,00 first bet on Caesars when using the promo code ND1000.

With no minimum deposit required, this is a fantastic opportunity to play for free at one of the country’s most recognized and well-established sportsbooks. All you have to do is go to the signup page at Caesars and fill out your details. Once complete, enter ND1000 and go and place your first bet up to $1,000. If your first cash bet then goes on to lose, receive this back as a Bonus Bet to use again across any sports market.

This offer from a sportsbook with Caesars’s reputation is enough to not miss out on claiming this alone. Arguably one of the most valuable and competitive offers on the market right now, sports fans get the chance to play for free at one of the most coveted betting sites.

How to use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

A super simple and quick promo code to claim, we have provided a step-by-step guide below to get you started at Caesars.

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create your username and password combination. Sign in to your account. When prompted, enter the Caesars promo code ND1000 to qualify for the offer. Place a qualifying first bet on any sport. Wait for your bet to settle, and if it loses, receive your bet back in bonus bets automatically into your account. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Sports to Bet on at Caesars Sportsbook in Week 1 of February 2024

So much top sporting action is happening in Week 1 of February. Below, we have looked at the most exciting fixtures and events that are taking place and that customers can get involved in when betting at Caesars.

NFL – Super Bowl

NFL fans, the Super Bowl is coming up fast, and players at Caesars can start to place their early bets ahead of the Super Bowl 58 on February 11, 2024. Watch as last year’s champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, go up against this season’s favorites, the San Francisco 49ers, in an exciting, action-packed night in Las Vegas. Can the Chiefs make it back-to-back wins, or will the 49ers steal the opportunity and take the win?

NBA

The two most decorated franchises are kicking off this week’s NBA action, as the Los Angeles Lakers head to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The excitement does not end there either for NBA fans as there are so many exciting matchups taking place over the weekend, including Bucks @ Mavericks and Clippers @ Heat.

NHL

This weekend is the NHL All-Star Tournament weekend as four teams of the best players battle it out for the All-Star title. This year’s four teams are Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team Hughes, and Team MacKinnon. Battling it out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, who will be leaving with the title of All-Star Champions?

UFC

UFC fans can look forward to an exciting Fight Night this week as middleweight fighters Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov headline what will be a thrilling six-fight main card, preluded by a seven-bout preliminary card.

Golf

14 of the world’s top 15 golfers will be starting their first tournament of six over the next 10 weeks as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins. Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy will compete alongside Scottie Sheffler and FedExCup Champion Viktor Hovland, featuring a stacked field.

Caesars Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Below, we have put together some of the pros and cons of betting at Caesars Sportsbook.

Pros Cons World-renowned sportsbook Payout times can be slow Trustworthy brand User-friendly interface Range of payment methods

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Promos

There are so many exciting customer promotions for existing customers, too at Caesars Sportsbook. Below, we have included some of the most popular offers claimed by returning customers to the site.

Daily Odds Boosts

Offered on specific games and events, existing customers at Caesars Sportsbook can claim daily odds boosts across their favorite sports.

Refer A Friend

Invite a friend to join Caesars, and once they have created an account and deposited and wagered at least $50, you’ll receive 5,000 in Reward Credits to use at the site.

Caesars Rewards

Caesars exclusive loyalty program for repeat and returning customers allows users to redeem rewards for extra bet credits, vouchers, experiences, and more.

Terms and Conditions of Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Be 21 or older

Be physically present in a State or Commonwealth where sports wagering is legal and Caesars is duly licensed, permitted or authorized to operate including, without limitation, the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY when wagering.

Have successfully opened a new Caesars Sportsbook Mobile or Online Account for the first time in any of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY.

A Qualifying Wager must settle within thirty (30) days of being placed by a Participant for that Participant to be eligible for a Bonus Bet.

Wagers that are settled before normal market settlement via the Cash Out feature are not eligible for Bonus Bet. The next wager placed will not become the Qualifying Wager.

A Bonus Bet must be used by the Participant within fourteen (14) calendar days from the date it is awarded or that Bonus Bet will expire and be removed from their Caesars Account.

