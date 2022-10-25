Cabinet reshuffle: Rees-Mogg resigns as Sunak begins clear out

Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit as business secretary as Rishi Sunak begins his Cabinet reshuffle

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned as business secretary and a series of other cabinet ministers are gone as a part of Rishi Sunak’s day-one clear out.

Fellow Boris Johnson and Truss supporter Brandon Lewis has also quit as justice secretary and chief whip Wendy Morton has also left her position.

Kit Malthouse and Ranil Jayawardena are out as education secretary and environment secretary respectively, while Jake Berry is no longer Tory party chair.

Chloe Smith has also been removed as work and pensions secretary, while Alok Sharma has been let go from the Cabinet Office, but will still represent Britain at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

Who’s out?

Jacob Rees-Mogg (business secretary) – Resigned

Brandon Lewis (Justice) – Resigned

Wendy Morton (chief whip) – Resigned

Jake Berry (Party chair)- Sacked

Kit Malthouse (Education) – Sacked

Ranil Jayawardena (Environment) – Resigned

Chloe Smith (DWP) – Resigned

Robert Buckland (Wales Sec) – Sacked

Simon Clarke (Levelling-Up Secretary) – Resigns

Alok Sharma, (Minister of State at the Cabinet Office) – Sacked

Vicky Ford – (Foreign Ministry) – Resigned

Cabinet reshuffle:



Rees-Mogg earlier today told The Telegraph that he would be willing to serve under Sunak, after previously calling him a “socialist” and criticising his record as chancellor.

It was expected that the Prime Minister would have sacked Rees-Mogg if he had not quit.

Sunak delivered his first speech as Prime Minister in front of Number 10 this afternoon, promising to fix the “mistakes” that were made by his predecessor.

He is expected to keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, however not many other MPs are likely to retain their place in cabinet.

There is speculation that Sunak will appoint campaign supporters Dominic Raab, Steve Barclay and Mel Stride to senior Cabinet roles.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives after taking office to make a statement outside Number 10 in Downing Street today

Sunak yesterday said he would appoint a Cabinet of “all talents”, suggesting that several Johnson allies and people from the right of the party will be brought into his top team.

This could mean jobs for figures like Suella Braverman, James Cleverly and Ben Wallace.

Hunt is working toward delivering a Halloween fiscal statement next Monday, which he has warned will include tax hikes and spending cuts.

Hunt has said the UK needs to balance the books, after Truss’ plans of debt-funded tax cuts spooked markets about current levels of government borrowing.

A Treasury source last night said it was “still the plan” to go ahead with the fiscal statement, while Number 10 said it will be up to Sunak whether to push forward with Hunt’s proposals.

