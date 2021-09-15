Cabinet Reshuffle: Gavin Williamson headlines Ministerial departures

Boris Johnson has begun a reshuffle of his Cabinet this afternoon by sacking embattled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.

Williamson tweeted this afternoon that he would look forward to “continuing to support” the Prime Minister despite his demotion to the backbenches.

His sacking had been expected after a series of gaffes since being appointed in 2019.

Buckland had been an anticipated departure, making space for younger, fresher blood despite few complaints around his performance.

Speculation had been mounting for days in Westminster that the Prime Minister was considering bringing fresh blood into the Cabinet.

And a No.10 source confirmed earlier today that the PM will mix up his ministerial team this afternoon with a “focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

There have also been whispers about Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s position, who after a pandemic in which he was considered to have performed well failed to come back from a Crete holiday in a timely fashion during Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Those on the up could include Kit Malthouse, a long-time Johnson supporter, and Victoria Atkins, one of the Conservative party’s most impressive junior ministers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.