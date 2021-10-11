Buy-to-let and partnerships power LendInvest portfolios in first results since IPO

In its first update since going public, property finance asset manager Lendinvest has reported a 31.7 per cent increase in assets under management and a 39.8 per cent increase in funds under management.

The growth was caused by record originations in buy-to-let (BTL) as well as new transactions and financial partnerships – including the £100m sale of portfolio BTL loans to JP Morgan and the renegotiations of financial partnerships with Citi and National Australia Bank.

“There have been a number of highlights during the period, including a hugely successful securitisation and funding deals signed with a number of leading financial institutions,” said Lendinvest’s chief executive Rod Lockhart.

“I am delighted with the team’s continual drive to take advantage of the current positive market conditions by taking profitable opportunities as they present themselves.”

Lendinvest floated on the AIM market in July with a £275m market cap. Initially raising £40m to invest in property finance, since July the firm has closed several deals in addition to the JP Morgan sale, securing a £150m financial partnership with Barclays and HSBC.

The deal has funded short-term loans, which will be used by Lendinvest to focus on retrofitting the UK’s housing stock.