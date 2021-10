Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the HGV road user levy will be suspended until 2023.

Speaking at the Budget, he said the levy is being suspended for a further year after being initially suspended until August.

The government is also freezing vehicle excise duty for HGVs.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will additionally roll out new funding to improve lorry parks.

He has already introduced temporary visas to manage the driver shortage.

More to follow….