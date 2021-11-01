Letters: Fill the screens with art

[Re: Budget reporting, October 28]

I read with interest City A.M.’s article summarising the announcements made as part of the Chancellor’s Budget to invest £850m to protect museums, galleries, libraries and local culture and the important roles that these establishments play in the levelling up agenda.

As employers look to the future of work and the experience and environment they are seeking to create for their employees, this investment should be on their radar. More employees are choosing to work from home for all or part of the week. So, there is less opportunity for employers to host events or experiences for staff. The creative industries can plug this gap.

They were hit hard by the pandemic and many people felt the void. Suddenly the options to view art in person, sit in front of a stage watching a play or live music performance or to be on the side-lines of a live sporting event were taken away. We saw brilliant solutions to provide people with these experiences in their own homes and some employers offered access to virtual events to provide a form of escapism to their employees throughout lockdown. Now that we are out of lockdown why shouldn’t this continue?The positive impact of enabling employees to immerse themselves in a creative experience cannot be underestimated.

Being an employer in a city is not just about the office. It’s about being part of the wider community and of finding ways to support the rich web of culture that can enhance all of our lives.

Carolyn Saunders