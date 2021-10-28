Opinion-in-brief: A budget for everything except the green dream

You might expect a Budget taking place just days before Cop26 to feature some big announcements on climate change. That wasn’t the case.

To be fair, the Government did already set out its Net Zero Strategy last week, with announcements on domestic heating plans. It left Mr Sunak’s locker slightly – though not completely – empty when it came to the green agenda.

Instead, Sunak announced a further freeze to fuel duty rises and a lowering of Air Passenger Duty to account for the cost of living squeeze; these measures will increase not decrease the UK’s carbon emissions.

Despite lobbying, the Chancellor didn’t deliver a temporary cut in VAT on power bills to help families and businesses.

As yet the government has not introduced the measure that many agree is the most efficient way of tackling climate change: a clear, long-term price on carbon to incentivise a move towards cleaner energy.