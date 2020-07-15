BT will not remove Huawei equipment from its non-core network despite government ban

BT has said it will not remove Huawei technology from its non-core network, despite government orders yesterday to strip kit made by the Chinese vendor from UK networks by 2027.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden yesterday announced a ban on new Huawei 5G technology in the UK yesterday, as the government bowed to political pressure from the US and a group of rebel Tory MPs, who have claimed equipment made by the firm could be used for state spying in Beijing. Huawei denies the claims.

BT today said it will keep using Huawei technology in the rollout of its much-delayed 4G Emergency Services Network (ESN), set to be used by 300,000 frontline users, including police, fire and ambulance workers.

The British telecoms firm said the ban on Huawei did not affect its plan for a new emergency services network, as government orders will only apply to 5G equipment.

“The announcement relates to 5G and full-fibre broadband networks, rather than specific contracts based on our 4G network,” said BT.

However, security analysts have warned that doing so could give Beijing a back door into UK communications, claiming it is impossible to totally separate the core and non-core network, the Times reports. Huawei strongly denies this.

MPs yesterday raised concerns in the House of Commons about the use of Huawei in the UK’s ESN rollout.

SNP MP John Nicolson said: “We must now work to protect our 999 emergency services network from the fallout of this decision.”

The £9bn BT project, which has been pushed back by more than four years and overstretched its budget by more than £3bn, will replace the out-dated Airwave digital radio network that has been in place since 2000.

The new service will allow first responders to take advantage of high-speed mobile data.

Dr Bill Mitchell director of policy at the British Computer Society (BCS), told City A.M: “The bigger issue is that political choices in the US appear to be dictating technology choices about critical infrastructure in the UK.

“So for any company building out something like the 4G Emergency Services Network they need to ask themselves how will they technically mitigate against a potential future political decision that could make core elements integral to that system unusable.

“It’s not like they’re going to be able to say ‘gee’s we didn’t see that one coming’, since it’s going to be history repeating itself”.

It comes as BT last week warned that stripping existing Huawei technology from its 5G infrastructure would cost the telecoms firm more than £500m, and could lead to signal outages if forced to comply with the government in too short a timescale.

Shares fell 3.8 per cent to 112.5p this morning following news of the government ban on Huawei, before recovering slightly to 113.9p at 3.40pm this afternoon.

BT did not respond to requests for comment.

