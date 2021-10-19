BT takes £600m landline charges case to the Court of Appeal

BT will continue to defend itself against the claim of overcharging customers by taking the tribunal ruling to the Court of Appeal.

The leading telecommunications and network provider was accused of charging unfair landline rates and the appeal will go forward as a £589 million class action.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal said BT has “no real prospect” of success and did not see why an appeal was necessary over its ruling that the claim should proceed as an opt-out collective action.

Representation for BT argued that guidance over whether claims should be allowed to proceed on an opt-out rather than an opt-in basis had not been properly considered under the country’s emerging collective proceedings regime.

However, the judge said the tribunal unanimously agreed that BT must apply to the Court of Appeal to seek permission to challenge the decision.

Ofcom assessed the subject of the claim over three years ago with no finding of excessive pricing or breach of competition law more generally.

A BT Spokesperson said: “We take our responsibilities to customers very seriously and will defend ourselves against any claim that suggests otherwise.”

“We take pride in our work on the Customer Fairness agenda. For many years we’ve offered a discounted social tariff in what is a competitive market with competing options available.”

Earlier this year, BT extended their services to four million households on low incomes to help with bills during the pandemic.

BT stated that this ongoing claim would not disrupt the relationship that BT have with their customers.