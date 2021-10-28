Most Brits unbothered about turkey shortages this Christmas

Brits are more worried about delayed parcels and restrictions, preventing them from seeing loved ones, than turkey shortages, this Christmas.

A survey by YouGov found that Brits would be most distressed in the event of being unable to see close family, after Christmas reunions were scuppered for millions last year.

Three quarters of people said the imposition of Covid measures limiting festive socialising would rile them, including 45 per cent who would be “very upset”.

Scientists and doctors have urged the government to return to strict rules on mask wearing and working from home to save the country from another Christmas lockdown.

Despite warnings of empty supermarket shelves due to the delivery driver shortage, Brits remain relatively unbothered about supply chain issues.

Although 58 per cent said they expected parcel delays in the next few weeks, just 37 per cent said they were worried it would be harder to find presents.

Six out of ten Brits said they would be distressed if they could not give friends and families presents this year. However, just over a quarter (25 per cent) were concerned that they may not receive any gifts themselves.

Just under half of Brits were anticipating turkey shortages this year but just 18 per cent care about missing out.

Similarly, while 40 per cent are expecting shortages of pigs in blankets, just 19 per cent say they would be upset if this happened.

Retail bosses have urged shoppers to not panic-buy or stock-pile for Christmas Day and tried to reassure customers.

In a letter to shoppers on Thursday, Sainsbury’s boss Simon Roberts told customers that despite speculation of shortages, the supermarket was “working flat out to make it a Christmas to remember.”

“I also want to reassure you that there will be plenty of food and that we are confident that even if the exact product you are looking for isn’t available, there will be a good alternative.”