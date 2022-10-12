Brits to drown in offers and discounts this winter as ‘yes culture’ takes over retail, says Manhattan CEO

Consumers in the UK and across many other markets can expect a tsunami of offers, discounts and other price cuts this winter as retail’s focus shifts to improving demand, according to an industry insider.

As many retailers over-ordered in recent years, while there was a supply shortage, companies are now keen to get rid of their bulk, Eddie Capel, the CEO of Manhattan Associates, told delegates at this year’s Manhattan Exchange conference.

“Inflationary pressures will force many retailers to cut prices, to offer discounts,” he explained.

Moreover, some retailers may not be able to keep the cut-throat competition, with a price war possible in some markets.

Will some firms go bust? “Possibly, yes,” Capel said.

Cultural shift in retail

Post-pandemic, retail is also moving from a ‘no to yes culture’, he continued.

While previously consumers were faced with dissatisfactory answers, and their desired items often not available for days or even weeks, or not in their preferred colour or size, that approach is no longer acceptable to many retailers.

“Store associates turn into promise makers.” Eddie Capel

“Technology is helping to keep those promises and we are promise keepers, helping the store associate to keep the promises he makes,” Capel continued.

The Yes culture is primarily driven by amazon, he said.

“Retailers did not have to worry about loyalty, has changed immensely now. Creating yes culture has become key and amazon and others have pushed retailers on service, delivery, promises,” Capel concluded.