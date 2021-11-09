Brits hold off on pub visits as cost of living increases bite

Brits are cutting back on pub trips as the price hikes on essential items start to bite.

Pubs, clubs and bars fared worse than the month before, with suggestions that people have cut back after rising living costs. Growth also slowed in the non-essential category of clothing.

Spending was driven by takeaways and indoor entertainment as Brits opted for night-ins, according to Barclaycard data.

Spend on online food deliveries and takeaways shot up 1271 per cent, thought to be encouraged by the colder weather.

Digital content subscriptions soared 38.6 per cent, thanks to hit series including Squid Game and Succession. This was 7.1 per cent higher than the previous month’s growth.

Cinemas also saw strong growth after the latest Bond film No Time To Die.

As travel restrictions eased further, international travel spending marked its strongest post pandemic performance.

Consumer spending jumped 14.2 per cent last month, compared to the same period in 2019, in a boost to retailers ahead of the all-important festive season.

Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products, said: “The expensive festive period on the horizon, combined with ongoing concerns around the impact of inflation and supply chain shortages, has meant we’ve seen steady yet cautious spending from consumers in October.

“While the uncertainty around rising household bills appears to be weighing on Brits’ minds, the encouraging growth we’ve seen in entertainment and international travel shows that consumers are still keen to enjoy leisure activities and holidays. As the nation continues its Christmas shopping and gears up for Black Friday and other sales, we’re confident that November should bring some welcome cheer to retailers.”