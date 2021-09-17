Brits encouraged to back pubs and restaurants on National Hospitality Day

Londoners have been called on to go out for a drink or meal this weekend to support businesses recovering from multiple lockdowns.

Sector charities have organised National Hospitality Day on Saturday to raise awareness of the struggles faced by businesses because of the pandemic.

Businesses participating include Brewdog bars offering free pints, Zizzi giving out free desserts and Wahaca donating £1 from every margarita sold to industry charities.

The nation has been encouraged to “go out to help out” by the Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, the Licensed Trade Charity and Springboard, which support hospitality workers.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has estimated that beer sales in pubs are down 10 per cent on 2019, with pubs losing out on up to £9m on Saturdays alone.

The organisation said it hopes pubs will serve 18m pints on National Hospitality Day, a typical Saturday’s trade before the pandemic.

It comes as trade voices have asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak to reform business rates, maintain a reduced VAT rate and slash beer duty, ahead of the October 27 Budget.

Tom Kerridge, TV chef and two-time Michelin-starred pub operator, said: “All our biggest moments go on in hospitality venues, from first dates to weddings, and baby showers to wakes, they’re where the moments that make life worth living take place.

“That morning chat with your friendly barista, a cheeky pint after work with mates, Saturday morning soaks in a hotel pool, or Sunday roast with the family…we all took these experiences for granted.”

“This Saturday is all about showing support to our beloved pubs and hospitality businesses and helping them get back on their feet. If you have a local you love and cherish, I urge you to give them a visit this weekend – and beyond – to show your support,” Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, added.