Brits miss flights as NHS Covid pass crashes

The NHS Covid pass – which enables individuals to prove their vaccination status – crashed on Wednesday, leaving many worried about missing flights.

The NHS confirmed there were “currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass” both on the app and website.

It said it was investigating the issue and would provide an update as soon as it could.

Brits tweeted to complain they had missed flights or were worried they would have to cancel travel plans.

Holidaymakers were hit with error messages and were told to “please try again later.”

Access to health records was restored on Wednesday afternoon.