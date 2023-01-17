Britishvolt expected to fall into administration after electric car battery maker fails to secure a buyer

Troubled electric car battery maker Britishvolt is expected to fall into administration after failures to secure a buyer.

It is understood that the company, which had plans to build a gigafactory in Northumberland to make the batteries, will file a notice for administration in the insolvency courts on Tuesday.

It comes a week after the group said it was in talks with investors over a possible sale to keep the firm afloat.

A spokesman for Britishvolt declined to comment.

More to follow

Press Association