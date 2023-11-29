British sportswear firm Castore set for near £1bn valuation, reports

Castore are today set to announce a cash injection that will see the sportswear brand valued at nearly £1bn.

The British clothing manufacturer, backed by the likes of Andy Murray and who provide kit for Aston Villa, McLaren and others, has struck a deal to raise around £150m from a number of investors including the Raine Group, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

The US merchant bank Raine Group are advisors for the sale of the reported 25 per cent of Manchester United from owners the Glazers to British billionaire and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and were key in the sale of Chelsea from sanction-hit Roman Abramovich to an American group fronted by Todd Boehly.

Having reported revenues of nearly £50m in the year ending January 2023, with a pre-tax profit of £8m in its 2021-22 accounts, Castore co-founder Tom Beahon told City A.M. earlier this year that triple-digit growth was on the cards.

“I don’t know how many people have achieved triple-digit revenue growth and combined that with improved profitability,” he told City A.M.

“We’re now challenging ourselves to get to £500m in revenue. The answer we’ve come up with is that now is the time to focus on growth internationally.

“Although there are more challenges now for a British brand in Europe there is also less competition. A lot of entrepreneurs I know aren’t focused on Europe but we think there is fantastic potential.”

Rothschild were earlier reported to have been appointed to manage the capital-raise with Castore being valued at £750m after debt financing in 2022.

“We receive unsolicited enquiries about inbound investment on a monthly basis,” said Beahon in February. “I’m always appreciative that people value what we’re building but I also believe Castore has reached a size and scale that prove the business model.

“We’re profitable, have supportive banking partners and investors so have no immediate need for additional capital. That said, if you look at most successful businesses of the last 20 years, having the right investment partner can be an important advantage.

“I don’t think an IPO would be the right option for us. But there are other sources of capital out there in sovereign wealth and private funds. We will always consider that because we want to build Castore.”

Castore have been approached for comment.