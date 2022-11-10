British Gas owner Centrica: Earnings per share to be ‘at top end of expectations’

The business said that adjusted earnings per share will this year be closer to the 26p that the most optimistic analysts expect than the 15.1p forecast by those most pessimistic about the company’s prospects.

British Gas owner Centrica said this morning the energy giant expects that its earnings per share will be at the top end of expectations even as the business’s retail division was hit by recent unseasonably warm weather.

The business also added that British Gas Energy has sold less and made smaller profit because October’s weather was warmer than in a usual year.

“As a result, we expect adjusted operating profit in our retail division to be lower than current expectations,” Centrica said.