British ambassador returns to UK as troops leave Kabul

Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan has touched down in the UK as final flights carrying personnel are expected to land later.

Ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow was among those landing at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire on Sunday while fights carrying military and civilian personnel will land later.

The ambassador has returned home after helping process people fleeing at Kabul airport.

In a video message, Bristow said the embassy would be reopened “as soon as we can” but would operate from Qatar “for the time being”.

The UK would be “putting pressure” on the Taliban to allow the safe passage of Afghans and British nationals looking to leave the country.

We will continue to stand by the Afghan people. We will do all in our power to give the Afghan people the future they deserve. pic.twitter.com/X0VDCmwvdv — Laurie Bristow (@laurie_bristow) August 29, 2021

The flight came via the United Arab Emirates and marks an end to the UK’s 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan.

Vice Adm Key, chief of joint operations, told reporters at the airport that there were “some really sad stories” of people left behind in the country despite the best efforts of British troops.

The Taliban’s deadline of August 31 had limited the UK from evacuating more people who had helped the UK “wonderfully and courageously,” Key added.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has estimated between 800 and 1,000 eligible Afghans and around 100 to 150 Britons will be left behind.

More than 15,000 people have been evacuated by the UK since August 14.