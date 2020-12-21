British Airways will screen JFK-bound passengers for coronavirus, New York governor says

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -British Airways has agreed to allow only passengers who test negative for the novel coronavirus to fly to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday as international leaders reacted to news of a highly infectious new strain.

Cuomo said he has also asked Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic to “voluntarily agree” to screen passengers on flights to Kennedy airport.

“If they do not agree voluntarily, then New York State will pursue other options,” Cuomo said.

Delta said in a statement it was aware of Cuomo’s announcement and that it will “work with his office to understand the exact details of any New York state requirements regarding flights from the United Kingdom.”

There was no immediate comment from British Airways and Virgin.

Several countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, causing travel chaos.

Cuomo, who shares oversight of the airport through the state agency the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has said the U.S. government should also stop flights from Britain.

The White House coronavirus task force is set to meet on Monday afternoon and will discuss the possibility of temporarily halting inbound passenger flights from the United Kingdom, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in WashingtonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)