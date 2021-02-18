Brexit drives biopharma business to Belgium

Brexit has prompted previously UK-based Acacia Pharma Group to relocate to Belgium.

In a statement issued this morning, the biopharmaceutical company said Brexit had driven it out of the UK.

The company pointed to a transparency directive that had changed as a result of Brexit, which harmonised the information of issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

The UK’s Brexit trade deal with the EU covers zero tariffs on goods traded between the UK and EU, but financial services were not included in the deal.

Many business leaders have said Brexit is a bigger problem for their business than the economic impact of the coronavirus.