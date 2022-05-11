Brendon McCullum set to be confirmed as England Test coach

Brendon McCullum is set to take over as England men’s Test coach. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Kiwi Brendon McCullum is set to be announced as England men’s Test cricket coach as the red-ball side look to move on from a dire series of results.

McCullum, 40, is set to accept the role and could be announced as coach by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) by the end of the week, according to the BBC.

England have been looking to fill the vacant Test head coach role since Chris Silverwood resigned following the humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat at the hands of Australia.

McCullum is the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders and had a career which spanned 101 Tests.

He hit the fastest century in Test cricket (54 balls) and finished his Test career with nearly 6,500 runs and 12 centuries.

England rebuild

England’s rebuild first began with the appointment of former county captain and pundit Rob Key as managing director before Ben Stokes was confirmed as Joe Root’s replacement as captain.

Since then, and in the weeks leading up to next month’s Test series with New Zealand, there had been multiple names in the picture to lead the England side’s coaching set up.

McCullum emerged as a frontrunner last night with interviews fore the vacant role taking place this week. It is believed the announcement could come as soon as the end of the week.

McCullum has county experience with Glamorgan, Sussex, Warwickshire and Middlesex and has also featured for various franchise teams.

His experience of the short-form game could go hand in hand with Ben Stokes’ desire to win quickly and hit the ground running.

England, under Joe Root, were on a dismal run of one win in 17 matches and the rebuild is hoped to see England lifted from the basement of the World Test Championship table.

McCullum would have to deal with the red tape that comes with the England job, mixing various opinions with those of selectors and the county game.

Key has previously stated that he’d rather have the best coach for 10 months of the year than someone else for 12, suggesting McCullum’s IPL deal could remain.