Breaking: Teesside Airport closed as ‘incident’ leaves three in hospital, including one pilot

Teesside Airport is “indefinitely closed”, according to reports, after an incident left three people including a pilot in hospital.

Staff at the airport told local newspaper Teesside Live that it is “indefinitely closed”.

The accident, which occurred around 9:30am this morning, involved a light aircraft, according to a statement released by the airport.

“A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital,” it said.

“Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.

“We would like to thank the emergency services, on site staff for their quick response.”

The extent of the incident is not yet known. Though an air accidents investigation team has been called in.

Incident commander for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Rob Cherrie, said the aircraft had taken off before coming down and hitting the ground.

“A light aircraft had taken off with three individuals on board – two passengers and a pilot.

“It has come down and hit the ground.

“We extricated them from the aircraft itself. One patient was taken by air ambulance to hospital. The two others were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

“The air accidents investigation branch will carry out a full investigation.”