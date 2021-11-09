RMT rouses Caledonian Sleeper staff into strike action

RMT has confirmed a strike is going ahead this week on the Caledonian Sleeper service.

The two-day strike action will take place from Thursday 11th November at 11:59 to Saturday 13th November at 11:58.

The protest will occur during COP26 to raise attention, when people are being pushed to use green transport.

Sleeper staff have been roused into action following disagreements over pay.

The rail union has also accused FTSE 250 company and contract manager SERCO of bullying and harrassing staff.

The announcement follows strike action at the start of COP26.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It’s time for all parties to take the Caledonian Sleeper workers seriously, get back round the table and give these staff at the front line of our green transport services the justice, respect and reward they deserve.”