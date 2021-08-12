Rescue operation underway to help sinking boat of 40 in the Channel

A rescue operation has been launched to help a boat carrying around 40 people which began to sink in the English Channel.

A cargo ship reported seeing a boat struggling with some passengers overboard at around 10am this morning, which triggered French and Belgian units to attempt to a rescue.

One unconscious person, suspected of going into cardiac-arrest, was taken aboard the cargo ship’s lifeboat.

They have since been transferred onto a French Navy vessel and airlifted to a hospital in Calais by a Belgian helicopter.

Several others boarded the helicopter from the Channel. While a number of nearby fishing boats helped with the efforts by picking up others who did not make it onto the helicopter.

All migrant passengers have been boarded onto the French Navy’s Flamant patrol boat, which is headed for Dunkirk.

The incident occurred north of France, around 13 nautical miles off Dunkirk. No UK units were involved in the rescue operation.

It comes just a day after French authorities stopped 108 people trying to cross the Channel to reach the UK on Wednesday, where one person was airlifted to a hospital in Dunkirk.