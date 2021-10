Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are reportedly visiting Leigh-on-sea after yesterday’s fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess during a meeting with constituents.

As reported by the BBC, the two leaders – alongside Home Secretary Priti Patel and House of Commons’ speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle – laid flowers and paid their respect at Belfairs Methodist Church, where the Amess died after being stabbed multiple times.